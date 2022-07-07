Park Full of Art to return to Griffith for 47th year

The popular Park Full of Art festival will return to Griffith for the 47th year later this month.

Park Full of Art will take place during the third weekend of July, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on July 16 and 17 at Central Park at 600 N. Broad Street in Griffith.

The annual art show is free and open to the public. There's no charge for parking or admission.

"It started in the 1970s. It has about 50 artists," Chairperson Kathie Price said. "It's a fine arts show that's pre-juried or juried."

Visitors can see oil and acrylic paintings, sculpture, jewelry, woodworking, photography and graphics.

"We have an artist list," Price said. "We belong to several different artists groups and artists can send in applications."

The number of artists has fluctuated over the years and is now on the rebound.

"We've been building our artists back up after the pandemic but we'll have about 50 artists from the surrounding areas, as well as Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Georgia and New Mexico." Price said.

Park Full of Art has been a summer tradition in Griffith for a half-century.

"Griffith is a great little community," she said. "My dad did this as chairperson until he passed away in 2014. I've continued it. I had pretty big shoes to fill."

Bridge's Scoreboard will sell concession-stand food and drinks, such as hot dogs and burgers. A dulcimer player will perform live music from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ice cream will be available for purchase.

"I have the greatest committee. Everybody knows their jobs. It's a well-oiled machine," she said. "People should come enjoy the weekend and enjoy the artwork."

All of the art will be available for purchase.

About 5,000 people normally turn out to the festival, which takes place rain or shine.

"Come down. It's a free show. There's a nice price range. The artists are diverse in their prices," she said. "Not to be patting myself on the back, but it has a pretty good reputation. It's definitely one of the longest-running art festivals in Northwest Indiana. We have several new artists this year representing the new generation of art. There will be 10-15 new artists so people can see something fresh."