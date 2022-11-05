Park rangers to lead nature hikes at Indiana Dunes

Park Rangers will lead hikes through the Indiana Dunes National Park over the next week.

A hike through the Tolleston Dunes Trail will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, Nov. 6.

"This Indiana Dunes National Park trail winds around 4,700-year-old sand dunes and through several different habitats including a globally rare black oak savanna," the National Park Service said in a press release.

People can park at 5800 U.S. 12 in Ogden Dunes.

Rangers also will lead hikes on the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail at 920 N. Wozniak Road in Michigan City from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

"The trail winds through a mature beech and maple forest and over rolling moraine topology," the National Park Service said in a press release. "There will be a beautiful view of the bog near the south end of the loop."

The hikes are free but the National Park Service now charges a $25 fee for a one- to seven-day pass to visit the National Park.

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu or facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.