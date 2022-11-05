 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story urgent

Park rangers to lead nature hikes at Indiana Dunes

  • 0
Park rangers to lead nature hikes at Indiana Dunes

A pitcher plant at the Pinhook Bog at the Indiana Dunes National Park is shown.

 Provided

Park Rangers will lead hikes through the Indiana Dunes National Park over the next week.

A hike through the Tolleston Dunes Trail will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, Nov. 6.

"This Indiana Dunes National Park trail winds around 4,700-year-old sand dunes and through several different habitats including a globally rare black oak savanna," the National Park Service said in a press release.

People can park at 5800 U.S. 12 in Ogden Dunes.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Rangers also will lead hikes on the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail at 920 N. Wozniak Road in Michigan City from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

"The trail winds through a mature beech and maple forest and over rolling moraine topology," the National Park Service said in a press release. "There will be a beautiful view of the bog near the south end of the loop."

People are also reading…

The hikes are free but the National Park Service now charges a $25 fee for a one- to seven-day pass to visit the National Park.

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu or facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Britney Spears talks about her freedoms post-conservatorship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts