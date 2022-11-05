Park rangers to lead nature hikes at Indiana Dunes

Park Rangers will lead hikes through the Indiana Dunes National Park over the next week.
A hike through the Tolleston Dunes Trail will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. today, Sunday, Nov. 6.
"This Indiana Dunes National Park trail winds around 4,700-year-old sand dunes and through several different habitats including a globally rare black oak savanna," the National Park Service said in a press release.
People can park at 5800 U.S. 12 in Ogden Dunes.
Rangers also will lead hikes on the Pinhook Bog Upland Trail at 920 N. Wozniak Road in Michigan City from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 27.
"The trail winds through a mature beech and maple forest and over rolling moraine topology," the National Park Service said in a press release. "There will be a beautiful view of the bog near the south end of the loop."
The hikes are free but the National Park Service now charges a $25 fee for a one- to seven-day pass to visit the National Park.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Gold Coast's Rosebud Steakhouse opening in NWI, Raising Cane's on hold, S&T Provisions and DD's Discounts big-box store coming
Opening
A high-end Chicago steakhouse is about to add some sizzle to Munster's Centennial Village.
Rosebud Steakhouse, located just off the Magnificent Mile, is opening another fine dining establishment at 9601 Calumet Ave. in Munster as it plans a major expansion across the country.
The much-anticipated restaurant will have a soft opening Tuesday. Rosebud Steakhouse said diners can expect the same lavish dishes, design and ambiance from Chicago's ritzy Gold Coast at its new outpost, its first location in Indiana. Customers dine in dim romantic lighting with dark wood and curated art.
Joseph S. Pete
Soft opening Tuesday
“This location will truly bring the look, feel and flavors of our downtown Chicago location to Munster," said Angelo Eliades, the owner and partner at Creativity Hospitality Concepts Restaurants. "We have roots in the area and want to bring a world-class dining experience to our family and friends of Northwest Indiana."
It's owned by Eliades and Indiana native Chef Steve Coppolillo, who started cooking at the age of 14 in his family's kitchen in Dyer. He's a Lake Central High School and Purdue University Northwest graduate who now lives in Crown Point.
They bought the eatery from the Rosebud Restaurant Group during the coronavirus pandemic and plan to open 30 more restaurants by 2024, seeing "an opportunity to build something great." They're also now working to open a location in Naples, Florida.
Joseph S. Pete
Steaks, seafood and chops
Rosebud Steakhouse serves prime cuts of beef, seafood, appetizers, wine and cocktails. It's supplied by the Region's Meats by Linz, which provides premium Linz Heritage meats to high-end steakhouses in Chicago, Indianapolis and across the nation.
The Rosebud menu includes a 40-Day Dry-Aged Kansas City Strip, an Original Chicago Cut Bone-In Ribeye, a Cowboy Cut Bone-in Ribeye, filets, chops, veal, chicken calabrese, Asian sea bass, dover sole and broiled salmon. It serves specials like a "Lobster Got" that smothers Maine lobster in white truffle butter, tops it with Havarti cheese and bakes it until golden brown.
Joseph S. Pete
National expansion
Rosebud, which is a three-minute walk from Michigan Avenue at 192 E Walton St. in downtown Chicago, has the slogan "a rare steakhouse well done." Trip Advisor ranked it as one of Chicago's best steakhouses.
The Munster location will offer private dining space and outdoor patios.
Joseph S. Pete
Centennial Village blooming
It joins other eateries like Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi, Harvest Room and El Salto in the mixed-used development just north of Munster's Centennial Park. Built as a town within a town, Centennial Village is also home to a SpringHill Suites hotel, medical offices and condos that are now under construction.
For more information, visit
rosebudsteak.com or call 219-266-0050.
Joseph S. Pete
Legal issues
Another anticipated restaurant is on hold.
Raising Cane’s had planned to build a 3,023-square-foot restaurant at the site of the former TGI Fridays in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center just off U.S. 30 across from the Southlake Mall.
But the construction at 2487 E. 80th Ave. in Hobart came to a halt after the TGI Fridays building was razed.
"The city was notified by the contractor, CDO Group., Inc, that they were stopping work on this project due to legal issues," Hobart building official Karen Hansen said.
The developer and Raising Cane's did not return repeated requests for comment.
The chicken fingers restaurant, which has been expanding across greater Chicagoland, is supposed to feature a double drive-thru and outdoor dining. It's now just an empty lot.
Joseph S. Pete
Opening Saturday
Another Chicago eatery is opening its first Northwest Indiana location this week.
S&T Provisions from Chicago's South Side Mount Greenwood neighborhood will open this Saturday at 101 W. Joliet St. on the historic courthouse square in downtown Crown Point. It's taking up part of the former Old Town Square Antique Mall that's being redeveloped.
The longtime pizza joint and Italian deli bills itself as the "home of the original pizza setup." It started 62 years ago as a wholesaler supplying South Side pizzerias but transitioned to providing pizza ingredients for customers to take home and bake themselves for 15 to 20 minutes at 400 degrees.
The fourth-generation family-owned business sells three full-sized pizzas for $25 and also 10-packs of individual cheese pizzas. It has housemade sauce and sausage and cheese sourced from Wisconsin.
It also offers other Italian food to go, including Italian sausage, meatballs, pasta and bread.
S&T Provisions has grown to four locations, including one it opened in south suburban Frankfort earlier this year. It also ships its ready-made pizza kits nationwide to anyone nostalgic for a Chicago-style pie.
S&T Too will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit
sandtprovisions.com, call (219) 306-4553, email Sandttoopizza@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.
Joseph S. Pete
Closed
The fiesta's over in Portage.
El Salto closed its location at 6295 Ameriplex Drive in the Ameriplex at the Port business park. The popular Mexican chain still has locations in Munster, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Cedar Lake, Chesterton and Schererville.
It's known for its expansive menu that includes quesadillas, fajitas, burritos, tortas, seafood, steak and its signature margaritas.
The restaurant posted a sign saying the closure was temporary, but it's now been shuttered for a while.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
DD's Discounts is coming to Hobart.
The big-box store, which is under the same ownership as Ross Dress for Less, has locations in south Hammond and Calumet City. It's opening a new big-box store at 1826 E. 80th Ave. in the Crossings of Hobart shopping center.
It's now under construction in the storefront between the Disc Replay and T-Mobile.
DD's Discounts started in 2004. It offers deals on clothes, shoes, home decor, toys and other products. It carries name brands at marked-down prices — the DD's stands for deep discounts.
It's owned by California-based Ross Stores, which has 1,648 locations in 40 states. The retailer pulled in $18.9 billion last year and is a member of the Fortune 500, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100.
Joseph S. Pete
First-year anniversary in Schererville
Dickey's Barbecue Pit just marked its one-year anniversary in Schererville with four days of festivities that included a celebration with town officials and Chamber of Commerce leaders Saturday.
Lou and Dianne Reed opened the Texas-style barbecue restaurant at 1505 U.S. 41 in the Crossroads of America shopping center at the bustling intersection of U.S. 30 and U.S. 41.
"We are extremely proud and grateful to reach this milestone," said co-owner Dianne Canton-Reed. "My husband and I are proud of what we have been able to accomplish thanks to the support of this great community."
Joseph S. Pete
Closed in Portage
Dickey's specializes in slow-cooking authentic Texas barbecue that's served with homestyle sides and its signature big yellow cups.
Dickey's Barbecue Pit is open for dine-in, delivery, carryout and catering from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit
dickeys.com or call 219-440-7650.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
