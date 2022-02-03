Party to celebrate Maestro Kirk Muspratt's 20 seasons with symphony

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is celebrating 20 years with Maestro Kirk Muspratt this season.

The public can join in the festivities at a pre-concert party from 4:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4 at Gamba Ristorante at 455 E. 84th Drive in Merrillville.

People can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, desserts and an open bar before the symphony performs its Rach & Blue concert at Living Hope Church at 9000 W. Taft St. in Merrillville.

“Northwest Indiana has been my artistic home for the past 20 seasons,” Muspratt said. “I thank you for welcoming this Canadian musician into your lives, and I hope that I have contributed something of quality, beauty and joy to yours.”

Muspratt also is the director of the New Philharmonic, the DuPage Opera Theatre and the South Shore Summer Music Festival. He was named Conductor of the Year by the Illinois Council of Orchestras in 2018 and was described as “a knowledgeable musician who delivers superbly controlled, gorgeously shaped readings” by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Tickets to the party cost $125 each or $1,000 for a table of eight. It does not include tickets for the concert, which can be purchased separately for between $35 and $75 or $10 for students.

The symphony performance will feature pianist Wael Farouk. Also slated to be performed on Thursday, March 3, Rach & Blue will mix classical and contemporary compositions such as Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 and Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

Muspratt also will give a lecture on Rach & Blue at 10 a.m. on Feb. 21 as part of South Shore Arts' Art in Focus lecture series.

For more information, call 219-836-0525 or visit NISOrchestra.org.

