Pass the pierogi: Whiting presents annual fest honoring the Polish favorite

Dabertin said the parade will not travel through the food vendor area as it has in the past.

"It'll travel down 119th Street from Forsythe Park to Atchison," Dabertin said.

He said he thanks the city of Hammond and Mayor McDermott for their support with the parade and allowing it to travel through a bit of the Robertsdale area.

"We're also going to have pop-up parades to start off the festival each day," Dabertin said, adding a few of the popular characters will appear in the pop-up parades.

During the parade, guests will once again see familiar characters such as Mr. Pierogi, The Pierogi Pups, The Lawnmower Brigade and, of course, the Buscia Brigade.

In addition to all types of pierogi, a mixture of food will be available at the fest.

"People can have every kind of food they can imagine," Dabertin said. "There will be more than 1,000 food items available.

A variety of entertainment will take place during the festival.

Among musical entertainment will be Ron Smolen Polka Band, Visions of Santana, Polonia Polish Folk Song & Dance Ensemble, Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois, Nomad Planets, Mudd Sharks and others.