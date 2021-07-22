Pass the pierogi: Whiting presents annual fest honoring the Polish favorite

It's only a day before Whiting becomes pierogi paradise.
Pierogi Fest descends on downtown Whiting from Friday to Sunday. All things pierogi will be in the spotlight. Everything from food vendors and musical events to wacky contests and the popular Pierogi parade will be on the fest roster.
Considered one of the Region's most popular festivals, this year's event is celebrating its 26th year.
"We can't count last year," said Tom Dabertin, fest co-founder and event chairman. So Dabertin said this year is marking the 26th celebration because the pandemic canceled the big event last year.
The fest's 25th anniversary was celebrated in 2019. Dabertin said the popular parade associated with the festival is actually celebrating its 27th year.
The event annually draws visitors from the area and those from neighboring states in addition to people from other areas of the country and from international locales. According to Dabertin, more than 300,000 people annually attend the fest.
Dabertin said he, like other fest fans, really missed the event last year.
"It's just something that's part of my life at this point," he said.
On Friday, which is the fest's opening day, attendees can see the always popular and zany Pierogi Fest parade, which this year, has a slightly different route.
Dabertin said the parade will not travel through the food vendor area as it has in the past.
"It'll travel down 119th Street from Forsythe Park to Atchison," Dabertin said.
He said he thanks the city of Hammond and Mayor McDermott for their support with the parade and allowing it to travel through a bit of the Robertsdale area.
"We're also going to have pop-up parades to start off the festival each day," Dabertin said, adding a few of the popular characters will appear in the pop-up parades.
During the parade, guests will once again see familiar characters such as Mr. Pierogi, The Pierogi Pups, The Lawnmower Brigade and, of course, the Buscia Brigade.
In addition to all types of pierogi, a mixture of food will be available at the fest.
"People can have every kind of food they can imagine," Dabertin said. "There will be more than 1,000 food items available.
A variety of entertainment will take place during the festival.
Among musical entertainment will be Ron Smolen Polka Band, Visions of Santana, Polonia Polish Folk Song & Dance Ensemble, Eddie Korosa and the Boys from Illinois, Nomad Planets, Mudd Sharks and others.
On the fest premises is the Beer Garden and its stage sponsored by Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana and Silver Streak Lounge sponsored by Horseshoe Casino.
Those looking for other fun shows and activities will want to check out the Buscia Cooking Show at 11 a.m. Saturday; Mr. Pierogi Songfest at 1 p.m. Saturday; and Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contest at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Dabertin said fest personnel are making sure safety and security is in the forefront.
"We take safety and security seriously," Dabertin said
To learn more about other activities, performance times and the fest in general, visit pierogifest.net.
Portraits from Pierogi Fest 2019: Powered by Pierogi
