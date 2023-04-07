The Forest Preserve District of Will County in the south suburbs launched a new passport program encouraging people to get out and explore the outdoors.

The passport encourages people to visit five visitor centers this spring and summer, including to see a 2,000-gallon aquarium filled with river fish, a tank teeming with turtles, a live beehive, a green roof and a boat rental station. The idea is that they will go on to explore the surrounding preserves, as the passport suggests what they can see and do at each site.

People can get their passport at any visitor center and then go to passport rubbing stations at the other visitor centers where they use a crayon to create a stamp impression. They have until Aug. 31 to visit all five visitor centers, each of which has a different nature-themed stamp.

The rubbing stations are located both inside and outside the visitor centers, allowing visitors to get their stamps even when visitor centers are closed.

It's part of the Forest Preserve District of Will County's yearlong “Take It Outside Campaign,” which encourages people to get outside and experience the physical and mental rewards of being outside in nature.

“So many times, people walk into our visitor centers and they’re amazed by what they see, and they say, ‘I never knew this was here,’” said Cindy Cain, the Forest Preserve's public information officer. “We designed the passport program to encourage people to learn more about all the exciting exhibits, programs and recreational activities each site has to offer. We hope you pick up a passport this spring and travel throughout Will County to discover what you may have been missing or rediscover a favorite destination.”

People can pick up a passport or get it stamped at the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center at 25055 W. Walnut Lane in Channahon, Hidden Oaks Nature Center at 419 Trout Farm Road in Bolingbrook, Isle a la Cache Museum at 501 E. Romeo Road in Romeoville, Monee Reservoir Visitor Center at 27341 Ridgeland Ave. in Monee and Plum Creek Nature Center at 27064 S. Dutton Road in Beecher.

They also have the chance to earn points and win prizes by completing nature-themed missions as part of the Take It Outside Challenge.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.