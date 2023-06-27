Episode 20: Some of the best dates are ones that blossom organically with only the seeds of a garden-variety plan in place. All it needs is a fertilizer-cocktail of creativity, an openness to something new, and good old-fashioned fun.

"If you allow it to happen, you may be amazed what it grows to become," Karen says.

Conceived with the simple idea to see a new critically-acclaimed movie, "Past Lives" - the first great film of the year, reviews claim - it bloomed into an unforgettable date night, climaxing outside Wrigley Field in Chicago.

"And to think we initially didn't even want to leave Valparaiso," Jerry says.

We give all the credit to thousands of wandering Grateful Dead fans, the sweet aroma of pot in the air, chance encounters with strangers, the super-cool Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Wrigleyville, and a surprising gesture from a busy Chicago cop.

Also on this week's show, Karen mourns the loss of her beloved 2005 Tucson, which crossed the Rusted Bridge to the big junkyard in the sky. And Jerry rants about lazy motorists who drive around parking lots to get a better spot. Seriously? Come on!

