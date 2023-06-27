Episode 20: Some dates for couples need to be fertilized with an openness to try something new together instead of your garden-variety ideas.

Jerry and Karen stumbled onto such a date thanks to thousands of Grateful Dead fans, the sweet aroma of pot in the air, chance encounters with strangers, a surprising gesture from a Chicago cop, and the new critically-acclaimed movie, "Past Lives" at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Wrigleyville.

"And to think we initially didn't even want to leave Valparaiso," Jerry joked.

Also on this week's show, Karen mourns the loss of her beloved 2005 Tucson, which crossed the Rusted Bridge to the big junkyard in the sky. And Jerry rants about lazy motorists who drive around parking lots to get a better spot. Seriously? Come on!

