Paul Anka to play Four Winds New Buffalo
Paul Anka will perform at Four Winds Casino.

Paul Anka will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center this fall on his Anka Sings Sinatra Tour.

Anka, who has found new fans on TikTok in recent years, will perform at the casino at 11111 Wilson Road in Southwest Michigan on Oct. 30 as part of a 22-city tour after releasing the album "Making Memories."

“I've been sitting around all year, like everybody else, and realizing all the memories that I've had of springs and summers of the past few years – and those memories have gotten me through the last year,” Anka said, in a press release. “It's been a time of reflection and reminiscing – with someone or without – about the foundation of the great life you've been blessed with. Plus, how heightened it's been while being with a loved one during this time of being so confined and isolated.”

He is releasing new music and reimagined classics. On tour, he intends to pay tribute to his friend Frank Sinatra.

“The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra,” Anka said. “This show will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 65th anniversary year."

Tickets start at $79 and hotel rooms can be purchased for the night of the concert.

For more information or tickets, visit PaulAnka.com or www.fourwindscasino.com.

