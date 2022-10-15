Paul Anka to sing the hits at Hard Rock Casino

The legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka will sing the hits at an upcoming show at Hard Rock Live.

The singer known for hits like "My Way," "Diana" and "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" will perform at 7 p.m. Oct 28 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary.

"One of the most successful singer-songwriters in music, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Anka’s amazingly long career started in 1957, when his song 'Diana' sold 20 million records, followed by numerous other hits, including 'Puppy Love,' 'Lonely Boy,' 'My Hometown' and 'It Doesn’t Matter Anymore' for Buddy Holly, among many others."

He's also known for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson Theme. He's now on the Paul Anka’s Greatest Hits: His Way tour.

"At 80 years young, Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $79.50 for the fully seated 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.