 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Paul Anka to sing the hits at Hard Rock Casino

  • 0
Paul Anka to sing the hits at Hard Rock Casino

Paul Anka will perform at Hard Rock Casino.

 Provided

The legendary singer-songwriter Paul Anka will sing the hits at an upcoming show at Hard Rock Live.

The singer known for hits like "My Way," "Diana" and "Put Your Head on My Shoulder" will perform at 7 p.m. Oct 28 at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave in Gary.

"One of the most successful singer-songwriters in music, with well over 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Anka’s amazingly long career started in 1957, when his song 'Diana' sold 20 million records, followed by numerous other hits, including 'Puppy Love,' 'Lonely Boy,' 'My Hometown' and 'It Doesn’t Matter Anymore' for Buddy Holly, among many others."

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He's also known for The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson Theme. He's now on the Paul Anka’s Greatest Hits: His Way tour.

"At 80 years young, Paul Anka is a force of nature and a consummate showman, commanding every audience and playing to standing ovations around the world," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $79.50 for the fully seated 21+ show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful fall foliage around the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts