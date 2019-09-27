Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond is girding up for a busy weekend.
Former Highland Poet Laureate and Calumet College of St. Joseph English professor Janine Harrison will release her new book, "Weight of Silence," at a launch event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the historic hardware store-turned-art gallery at 416 Sibley St. in Hammond. Wordpool Press published the collection of poems Harrison composed while in Haiti.
You have free articles remaining.
Harrison, who's also a professor at American Public University and a freelance writer, will read from and sign copies of the book.
"We will celebrate the Haitian people while simultaneously delving into the 'whys' behind issues that plague the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere," she said in a Facebook post. "Haitian refreshments will be served. One hundred percent of poet's proceeds will be donated to not-for-profit organization, Haitian Connection."
Her work has previously appeared in publications like "Veils, Halos, and Shackles: International Poetry on the Oppression and Empowerment of Women," "Treehouse Arts," "The Broadsheet Journal," and the "Gyroscope Review."
Then on Sunday, from 3 to 7 p.m., the musician Spoo Willoughby will return to Paul Henry's for the eighth annual Spoo Willoughby Hoe Down and Corn Boil. He will appear with guest musician John Colson, "a songwriter of fresh and unique material with no influence or inspiration beyond his personal attempt to hammer out a shape from the distorted circumstance we encounter each day."
"Spoo drags his ponderous fundament across America's rust belt to wring out our most recent September onto the unmopped floorboards of Paul Henry's singular warehouse of vivid and unedited visions," Paul Henry's Art Gallery said in a news release. "Come for the spectacular delirium, stay for the corn. Be assured there will be no stinting of the butter either."
For more information, visit www.paulhenrysartgallery.com, find Paul Henry's Art Gallery on Facebook, or call (219) 678-5015.