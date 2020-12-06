 Skip to main content
Paul Henry's Art Gallery moves open mic nights online
Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond is hosting its Thursday night open mic night online.

 Joseph S. Pete

HAMMOND — Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond has moved its popular Thursday night open mic nights online during the coronavirus pandemic.

The historic hardware store-turned-art gallery at 416 Sibley St. has been broadcasting live performances from local musicians on Facebook Live. Paul Henry's has produced more than 25 episodes of musicians, jam bands and poets bleeding their hearts out on stage thus far.

While the shows can be viewed for free by anyone online, Paul Henry's accepts donations through PayPal to help keep the doors open. Owner Dave Mueller said the live performance have helped keep the acclaimed arts venue afloat over the years.

Paul Henry's normally charges a $5 cover for the evening of entertainment that draws musicians and music lovers from across Northwest Indiana.

"I didn't know how to sell art when I started and it's still slow-going," Mueller said. "It's really the live music and events that have paid the bills. We haven't been able to do that with the pandemic."

The 19th century building needs a significant amount of maintenance, including a new roof. Mueller said it's difficult to keep heated over 50 degrees in the winter because of the high cost of warming such a rickety old building.

For more information, visit www.paulhenrysartgallery.com, call (219) 678-5015, or find Paul Henry's on Facebook.

 
Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

