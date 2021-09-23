 Skip to main content
Paul Henry's to host Spoo Willoughby Hoe Down and Corn Boil this weekend
Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Get ready for an old-time jamboree.

Paul Henry's Art Gallery in downtown Hammond is bringing the live music back after an 18-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The historic hardware store-turned-art gallery at 416 Sibley St. in Hammond will host the 9th annual Spoo Willoughby Hoe Down and Corn Boil at noon Sunday.

"The corn is ordered, the grill is gassed up, the kettle has been located," Paul Henry's owner David Mueller said in a press release. "Like a seasoned gunfighter gathering his gang of compadres for a showdown at the old corral, Spoo will lead the way in a blazing musical presentation that will include Lou Shields, Rich Krueger, Jeremy Jacobsen, Robin Bienemann and Redd Klaatz. This is a lineup of one show-stopping headliner after another. Each performer has played before local, regional, national and international audiences."

Paul Henry's Art Gallery hosts regulation art exhibitions but is especially known for its live music, including its Thursday open mic nights. It last hosted the annual Spoo Willoughby Hoe Down and Corn Boil in 2019.

"Come for the spectacular delirium, stay for the corn," Mueller said. "COVID protocols will apply, proof of vaccination and and if we are forced inside by the weather, masks are required. No extra charge for dancing, foot stomping, hog calling or other exceedingly outlandish forms of vocal audience expression. This is our first event in over 18 months and we are excited to host you again."

The cover charge is $20.

For more information, visit paulhenrysartgallery.com, find Paul Henry's Art Gallery on Facebook, or call 219-678-5015.

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

