People can paddle in 25-foot voyageur replica canoes in Trail Creek this weekend

You can explore a major Northwest Indiana waterway flowing into Lake Michigan in the manner of a French fur trader this weekend.
People can paddle along Trail Creek in Michigan City in historical voyageur replica canoes Saturday.
The Trail Creek Watershed Partnership is hosting a Trail Creek Family Fun Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hansen Park at 100 E. St., Michigan City. The public will get a chance to paddle the creek in 25-foot-long canoes. The Northwest Indiana Steelheaders will grill bratwurst, which will be served in exchange for a donation.
Other activities include fish art printing and learning about the fish and bugs that call Trail Creek home. The 37,000-acre Trail Creek watershed in LaPorte County encompasses more than 90 miles of water fishery streams and their tributaries. Located in Michigan, Center, Coolspring and Springfield Townships, the creek drains into Lake Michigan at Michigan Park by Michigan City's landmark historic lighthouse, serving as the channel many boats use to enter Lake Michigan.
More than 1,000 elementary school students have taken field trips to the creek during Trail Creek Week, taking part in paddling, water quality testing and other hands-on educational experiences.
“We believe people only protect what they love, and they can only love what they’ve been exposed to," said Nicole Messacar, education coordinator for the LaPorte County Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Trail Creek Watershed Partnership, a group of people and electric officials working to protect and make improvements to Trail Creek, helped organize the weeklong Trail Creek Week and its culmination Saturday. Trail Creek Watershed Partnership, CommuniTree Calumet and other organizations and other groups will inform the public about environmental initiatives and ways to get involved.
The group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month.
For more information, find Trail Creek Watershed Partnership on Facebook @TrailCreekWatershed.
