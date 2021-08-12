 Skip to main content
People can ride a historic South Shore Line train in Wisconsin this weekend
A South Shore Line train passes through Beverly Shores in Porter County.

 Joseph S. Pete

People will have to chance to ride historic South Shore Line cars at a museum in southeast Wisconsin this Saturday.

The East Troy Railroad Museum, about a two-hour drive from Northwest Indiana, is hosting a joint program with the Indiana Dunes National Park during its annual Chicago Day Saturday.

People will get a chance to ride restored South Shore Line train cars that used to run on the more-than-century-old commuter rail that stretches from South Bend to Chicago. The electrified interurban train cars on the rail line known for its South Shore Line posters and "Just Around the Bend" tagline are earlier versions of the railcar predating those people ride in today.

"Eight historic South Shore Railroad Cars were donated to the museum by the National Park Service in 2010 for preservation and visitor enjoyment," the Indiana Dunes National Park said in a press release. "These cars had been conveyed to the National Park Service by the Chicago, South Shore and South Bend Railroad in 1984."

The historic South Shore Line train cars will leave the museum every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteer docents riding the trains and Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers will answer questions about the history of the South Shore Line and the nation's 61st National Park. 

"The East Troy Railroad operates on 7.5 miles of electric rail line that has been in continuous operation for over 100 years," the National Park Service said in a news release. "The Museum has been in operation since 1972 and is the only museum in the country that regularly operates historic South Shore Railroad Cars on an electric interurban line. Their operating season extends from April through October."

For more information, visit easttroyrr.org, call 219-395-1882 or go to nps.gov/indu or www.facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

