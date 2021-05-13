Pervis Staples, founding member of Staple Singers, dies at 85

DOLTON — Pervis Staples, a founding member of legendary Chicago group The Staple Singers, died on May 6 at his home in Dolton, according to a family spokesman. He was 85.
The Staple Singers were made up of Roebuck "Pops" Staples, his son Pervis and his daughters Mavis, Cleotha and Yvonne. The group formed in Chicago in the late 1940s and got its start playing gospel music in churches with Pops on guitar.
They signed their first recording contact in the early 1950s and had several albums out by the end of the decade. Pops Staples reportedly resisted expanding the group's repertoire by recording R&B songs.
But Pervis was said to have persuaded his father to compromise by moving into more socially relevant music during the civil rights era in the 1960s.
The Staple Singers' greatest chart success came at Stax Records with "I'll Take You There" in 1971 and "Respect Yourself" in 1972, both shortly after Pervis left the group.
According to the Associated Press, he stayed in music as the manager of The Emotions and the owner of a night club, Perv's House.
The Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2005.
Mavis, the last surviving member of the Staple Singers at 81, continues to record and perform. She recalled her brother's early years in a statement:
"He liked to think of this period of his life as setting the stage for all he wanted to do in life. Some of Pervis' best friends as a youngster included Sam Cook, Lou Rawls and Jerry Butler. Pervis and the guys would stand under the lamp posts in the summertime singing doo-wop songs."
Among those paying tribute to Pervis on social media was longtime WXRT disc jockey Terri Hemmert.
"... The first time I met Pervis was at Cleo's wake," Hemmert wrote on Facebook. "He was a sweetheart. Mavis said her big brother was comical. She was right about that. He was teasing me that he'd heard so much about me he felt he was meeting another sister. ...
"Godspeed, Pervis. Thanks for making our world a better place. That music you made will be here long after we're all gone. It will continue to inspire."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.