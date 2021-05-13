Pervis Staples, founding member of Staple Singers, dies at 85

DOLTON — Pervis Staples, a founding member of legendary Chicago group The Staple Singers, died on May 6 at his home in Dolton, according to a family spokesman. He was 85.

The Staple Singers were made up of Roebuck "Pops" Staples, his son Pervis and his daughters Mavis, Cleotha and Yvonne. The group formed in Chicago in the late 1940s and got its start playing gospel music in churches with Pops on guitar.

They signed their first recording contact in the early 1950s and had several albums out by the end of the decade. Pops Staples reportedly resisted expanding the group's repertoire by recording R&B songs.

But Pervis was said to have persuaded his father to compromise by moving into more socially relevant music during the civil rights era in the 1960s.

The Staple Singers' greatest chart success came at Stax Records with "I'll Take You There" in 1971 and "Respect Yourself" in 1972, both shortly after Pervis left the group.

According to the Associated Press, he stayed in music as the manager of The Emotions and the owner of a night club, Perv's House.

The Staple Singers were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 and received a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2005.