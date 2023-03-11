Get ready to rock to benefit animals in need and help them find a forever home.

The upcoming Pet Rock fundraiser at County Line Orchard will benefit The Human Society of Northwest Indiana. The nonprofit animal shelter takes care of dogs and cats, while providing spay and neuter assistance and adoptive services.

Lounges Entertainment, music promoter Tom Lounges' company, will stage the fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. March 25 at the orchard's rustic barn at 200 S County Line Road in Hobart. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Pet Rock will feature live bands, dancing, a cash bar, grab bags and food from Jonna's Catering. Attendees can take part in silent auctions, live auctions, 50/50 raffles and basket raffles.

Attendees will be able to bid on more than 100 items, including tickets, restaurant gift cards, gift baskets and hand-signed items from famous rock artists. Celebrity autographs being auctioned off will include Billie Eilish, Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, Foghat, Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull, Dave Davies of The Kinks, John 5 of Rob Zombie, Kip Winger of Winger, Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein of The Misfits, Jim Peterik of Ides of March and Survivor, Tantric, Blues Traveler, The Oak Ridge Boys, Robby Krieger of The Doors, the late Charlie Daniels and the late Joe Diffie.

The party rock band Mr. Funnyman and Quintin Flagg will perform on stage. The event will be emceed by on-air personalities from the local radio station WIMS-AM/FM.

All proceeds go to benefit the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana, which is funded by adoption fees and support from local residents and businesses. It gets no funding from the government, the National Humane Society or other sources outside of Northwest Indiana.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Limited VIP seats also are available.

For more information, call 219-938-3339, visit www.petrockanimalrescue.com, go towww.humanesocietynorthwestindiana.org or find the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana on Facebook.