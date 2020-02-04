Pet Rock to raise funds for Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

If you want to rock, you could rock out for a good cause this spring.

The Pet Rock annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana returns at 6 p.m. March 21 at County Line Orchard at 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Mr. Funnyman, which bills itself as "the ultimate variety band in the Chicago area," will headline the concert for charity. Greg Ashby, a math teacher by day and singer-songwriter by night, will open.

"Back by popular demand is the hugely popular party band, Mr. Funnyman, to provide the live entertainment and keep the party moving and grooving with a repertoire ranging from Elvis Presley to Prince, and most everything in between," organizers said in a press release. "The County Line Orchard is a beautiful and spacious venue that has become a destination point for the many special events hosted there. Guests supporting Pet Rock will have an opportunity again this year to purchase a limited run of the famous donuts that draw people to the facility from throughout the Chicagoland area."

The annual fundraiser will include silent and live auctions, food for sale, and a full service cash bar. People can bid on tickets, gift baskets, memorabilia signed by celebrities and many other items.