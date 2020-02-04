Pet Rock to raise funds for Humane Society of Northwest Indiana

If you want to rock, you could rock out for a good cause this spring.
The Pet Rock annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Northwest Indiana returns at 6 p.m. March 21 at County Line Orchard at 200 S. County Line Road in Hobart. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Mr. Funnyman, which bills itself as "the ultimate variety band in the Chicago area," will headline the concert for charity. Greg Ashby, a math teacher by day and singer-songwriter by night, will open.
"Back by popular demand is the hugely popular party band, Mr. Funnyman, to provide the live entertainment and keep the party moving and grooving with a repertoire ranging from Elvis Presley to Prince, and most everything in between," organizers said in a press release. "The County Line Orchard is a beautiful and spacious venue that has become a destination point for the many special events hosted there. Guests supporting Pet Rock will have an opportunity again this year to purchase a limited run of the famous donuts that draw people to the facility from throughout the Chicagoland area."
The annual fundraiser will include silent and live auctions, food for sale, and a full service cash bar. People can bid on tickets, gift baskets, memorabilia signed by celebrities and many other items.
Proceeds go to keep homeless animals fed and sheltered until they find a forever home.
Tickets are $25.
For more information or tickets, visit petrockanimalrescue.com or call 219- 938-3339.