PFLAG Michigan City & LaPorte County invites anyone interested to attend a special meeting for emotional support this holiday season Thursday evening at the Quality Beet grocery store and art cafe in the Uptown Arts District in Michigan City.
PFLAG, which stands for Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, is a national organization that aims to connect family and allies with lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people.
"The holidays can be joyous, neutral, or challenging for members and families of our LGBTQA+ circles," the group said in a press release. "You'll have the opportunity to engage in informal conversation about what's been going on or how you’re feeling about things. We’ve also been promised mom and dad figures from our PFLAG board who will be present to listen, provide support, or share hugs. Please know that anything and everything talked about at our gatherings remains at our gatherings, so we create a confidential space for you to open up or remain silent."
The meeting is open to anyone over the age of 18 and will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Quality Beet in the alley on the side of the Artspace Uptown Artists Lofts building at 717 Franklin St in downtown Michigan City.
The group regularly meets for "advocacy, education and support" from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month, typically in the seventh-floor community room of the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts.
"We welcome everybody who are allies, including anyone in our LGBTQA+ community," PFLAG said in the press release.
For more information, visit mcpflag@gmail.com.