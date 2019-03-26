PFLAG Michigan City & LaPorte County to screen film about visibility

PFLAG Michigan City & LaPorte County will host a special film viewing of “Becoming More Visible” in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City on Thursday.
The support group, whose name is an acronym for Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, will screen the movie about the trials and triumphs of four young transgender adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 7th floor community room of the Artspace Uptown Artist Lofts at 717 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City.
"These four defy societal norms to be their true selves and become more visible. No transition is easy, but for some it is easier than for others," PFLAG Michigan City & LaPorte County said in a press release. "Sean is a trans male comedian from a small affluent town in upstate New York. Katherine is a Bangladeshi trans girl from a family steeped in their cultural traditions. Olivia had to leave her family in Atlanta and enter the shelter system in order to be the woman she knows she is. The unforgettable Morgin is a fully transitioned woman pursuing her musical ambitions and attempting to make her way in the world."
The movie aims to humanize transgender people, foster more understanding, and show the need for a steady support system.
"It seeks to help ignite the awareness and understanding needed to put an end to the discrimination of transgender young adults worldwide – to encourage society to see these young people for who they are today, not how they were born or choose to identify," PFLAG Michigan City & LaPorte County said in the press release.
The movie will be followed by a discussion.
The support group holds monthly meetings for anyone over the age of 18 on the fourth Thursday of every month. Everyone is welcome, whether members of the LGBTQA+ community or allies.
For more information, call 219.561.0948 or email mcpflag@gmail.com.