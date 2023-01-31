Pianist Judy Carmichael to perfom in Munster

The renowned stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael will perform in Munster.

Carmichael will play a live show at the Munster High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. It's part of Live On Stage and Lakeshore Community Concerts' 2022-2023 season.

"Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter and radio host Judy Carmichael is one of the world’s leading interpreters of stride and swing piano," Live on Stage spokeswoman Erika Finley said. "Her talents have taken her all over the world from Carnegie Hall to the Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy. Carmichael’s talent has led her to onstage performances with the likes of Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross, the Smothers Brothers and more. Her high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Songbook combined with her famed wit and humor."

She has often appeared on radio and television, including on CBS Sunday Morning, CNN and Entertainment Tonight. She's hosted the Judy Carmichael’s Jazz Inspired show on NPR for more than 20 years. Given the nickname "Stride" by Count Basie, she also wrote the memoir "Swinger! A Jazz Girl’s Adventures From Hollywood To Harlem."

The New York Times has described her work as "astounding, flawless and captivating."

Lakeshore Community Concerts has been staging such concerts since 1947. It aims “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost.”

Tickets are available for $30 at the door.

For more information, contact Carolyn Borchardt at 219-932-9795 or cborc86914@aol.com.