Piano Man Billy Joel to sing a song at Notre Dame Stadium

SOUTH BEND — Piano Man Billy Joel, known for his many hits like "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Uptown Girl," "Only the Good Die Young" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," will perform next year at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, which is little more than an hour drive from Hobart and accessible by the South Shore Line.
Joel, the Long Island native who tours frequently around the country, including at sell-out concerts at Wrigley Field, has not appeared in South Bend in 24 years.
“As we continue to work to bring world-class events to Notre Dame and the greater South Bend/Elkhart region, we are excited to have Billy Joel play for his first time at Notre Dame Stadium on June 20, 2020,” said Micki Kidder, vice president for University Enterprises and Events at Notre Dame.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at livenation.com.
Joel is one of the biggest concert draws in the world with more than 150 million records sold and 33 consecutive Top 40 Hits. He's the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time and the third best-selling solo artist, who has sold out Madison Square Garden 60 consecutive times.
"In November 2014, Billy Joel received both The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song, which honors living musical artists’ lifetime achievement in promoting the genre of song as a vehicle of cultural understanding; entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations, and the once-in-a-century ASCAP Centennial Award, which is presented to American music icons in recognition of their incomparable accomplishments in their respective music genres and beyond," Notre Dame said in a press release.
"In December 2013, Joel received The Kennedy Center Honors, one of the United States' top cultural awards. He is also the recipient of six Grammy Awards, including the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Joel has been inducted into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and has received numerous industry awards including a Tony Award for 'Movin' Out,' a Broadway musical based on Joel’s music."
His many other accomplishments include being named as the 2002 MusiCares Person Of The Year by the MusiCares Foundation and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.
For more information, visit livenation.com.