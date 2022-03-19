Pierogi Fest eyed for cover of Indiana Festivals Guide

If you've ever traveled across the Hoosier State, you've probably come across the Indiana Festivals Guide.

Free copies of the guidebook abound at rest stops, hotels, museums and other tourist attractions.

It normally plays up festivals downstate, particularly in central Indiana.

But Pierogi Fest, the Region's annual wacky celebration of Polish food and culture, may soon end up on the cover.

The Indiana Festival Association is considering putting Pierogi Fest on the cover of its 2024 guidebook that's distributed statewide, South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority Chief Marketing Officer Heather Becerra said. "It's very exciting. (Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer) Cathy (Svetanoff) sent in a proposal and we are expected to vote on that in April."

It would mean a lot of increased visibility across the state.

"It is a pretty big deal," she said. "They print 500,000 copies of that."

The Marshall County Blueberry Festival in Plymouth and the Nappanee Apple Festival were the last two fests in Northern Indiana to grace the cover.

"I don't think Northwest Indiana has ever had the cover," she said.

Pierogi Fest, the annual celebration of Eastern European cuisine every July along 119th Street, has garnered an extensive amount of press, including from the Wall Street Journal, PBS, the Travel Channel, Yahoo, Tripadvisor, Saveur and O, The Oprah Magazine.

Last year, Reader's Digest, which reaches millions of readers across the country, named Whiting's Pierogi Fest one of "15 American Food Festivals Worth a Pit Stop."

The SSCVA also is planning to do marketing campaigns for Northwest Indiana in the summer, fall and winter.

"That's something we haven't done in a couple years," she said. "We haven't done a lot of marketing so it's exciting to do marketing again."

The tourism agency is seeking a matching grant of $50,000 to advertise South Shore attractions in the Louisville, St. Louis and Chicago markets through all manner of advertising, including digital, television and billboard.

"It's pretty much every type of media that we'd want to have," she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.