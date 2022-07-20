Pierogi Fest seeks parade entries

Pierogi Fest wants you – to take part in its annual parade.

Entries are needed for the parade that runs along 119th Street and through Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood, kicking off the annual three-day celebration in neighboring Whiting of the humble Eastern European dumpling and the Region's Polish heritage.

"As the banner in Stanley Kramer’s classic movie 'On the Beach' stated: There is still time. Of course, Kramer was referring to entering the Pierogi Fest Parade which will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7 p.m. as he was a huge fan (Ok, maybe not)," organizer Tom Dabertin said. "Applications for the parade are available by contacting the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce at 219- 659-0292 or by stopping in at the Chamber (open 7 days a week). Applications must be received by no later than July 25, 2022 at 11:47 PM. Just like the movie, the parade plans on being epic!"

The "wacky, goofy, off-the-wall festival takes over downtown Whiting from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday "because the chairman gets tired and wants to go home."

The festival will feature 70 food booths, three beer gardens, 40 vendors and six stages with more than 50 acts. Six String Soldiers and Allie Sealey are among the headliners.

It also boasts flush toilets.

"Either way, it is the only festival in the Chicago area that offers flush toilets to festival attendees," the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority said in a press release.

One of the largest festivals in Chicagoland, the volunteer-run event has racked up national media coverage, including from Readers Digest, MSN, TripAdvisor, Saveur Magazine, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah Winfrey's O Magazine.