Pierogi paradise: The popular festival comes to Whiting once again

Get ready to munch on pierogi.

Pierogi Fest is less than a week away and fans of the Polish favorite are counting the days.

Pierogi Fest begins Friday and runs through Sunday. It's a special time in the Region during this festival where all things pierogi are celebrated. A variety of food vendors, musical entertainment, a whimsical parade, silly but fun contests and more will be featured during the annual event.

The popular festival, which draws more than 300,000 people annually, features attendees from not only around the Region but from across the U.S. and even some visitors from other countries.

Pierogi fest has grown through the years and actually started out as a fun type of parade nearly three decades ago.

During a past interview Tom Dabertin, Pierogi Fest chairman, said "It's hard for me to believe that what started out as a group of guys pushing lawnmowers has grown into this."

Dabertin, along with Marty Dybel and Darlene Beerling originally came up with the idea for the parade and the festival. "It's put its mark on Whiting and Northwest Indiana," Dabertin said.

The festivities kick off on Friday, with the Pierogi Fest parade in the spotlight. The parade stars many kooky and fun characters including The Lawnmower Brigade, the Buscia Brigade and Mr. Pierogi, who it's said will be retiring, after this year's fest.

Pierogi from different vendors as well as all sorts of other food, glorious food will take the spotlight.

For those attending the fest to enjoy entertainment, there will be plenty to choose from.

Among musical entertainment will be Traverso Singers, Ron Smolen Polka Band, Nomad Planets, The Muddsharks, Caught on Cline, Hoosier Strings and more.

Other interesting shows and attractions include The Buscia Cooking Show at 11 a.m. Saturday; Mr. Pierogi Songfest at 1 p.m. Saturday; a Polka Contest at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contest at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

To learn more about the schedule, visit pierogifest.net.