'Pipelines & Borderlines' exhibit at Lubeznik examines unsustainable energy use

MICHIGAN CITY — The new "Pipelines & Borderlines: The Art of Survival" exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City looks at unsustainable energy use and its attendant environmental risks and public health hazards.

The educational exhibit was done in conjunction with the grassroots nonprofit Pipelines and Borderlines, which seeks to educate the public about fossil fuels and their environmental impact through artistic expression.

"In their educational efforts, Pipelines and Borderlines has produced three print portfolios, curated by artist Beverly Keys of Oak Park, Illinois, that feature artists from the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Central America," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Working with a technique in printmaking media called relief, their collaborations juxtapose the global effects of environmental calamities with the environmental justice that can be attained through education."

The group exhibit features the work of artists such as Antun Kojtom, Liliana Gerardi and Corey Hagelberg.