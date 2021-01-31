'Pipelines & Borderlines' exhibit at Lubeznik examines unsustainable energy use

MICHIGAN CITY — The new "Pipelines & Borderlines: The Art of Survival" exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts in Michigan City looks at unsustainable energy use and its attendant environmental risks and public health hazards.
The educational exhibit was done in conjunction with the grassroots nonprofit Pipelines and Borderlines, which seeks to educate the public about fossil fuels and their environmental impact through artistic expression.
"In their educational efforts, Pipelines and Borderlines has produced three print portfolios, curated by artist Beverly Keys of Oak Park, Illinois, that feature artists from the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Central America," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Working with a technique in printmaking media called relief, their collaborations juxtapose the global effects of environmental calamities with the environmental justice that can be attained through education."
The group exhibit features the work of artists such as Antun Kojtom, Liliana Gerardi and Corey Hagelberg.
"In their current portfolio entitled, 'The Art of Survival,' this diverse and accomplished group of artists create powerful images depicting stories about lives that have been upended by environmental tragedy," the release added. "While their works connect us to these issues in a way that statistics cannot, their works also portray inspiring success stories about restoring the planet."
One of the featured artists, Corey Hagelberg from Gary's Miller neighborhood, will give a talk and a free printmaking demonstration via Facebook Live at 11 a.m. Feb. 27. He also will honor sustainability champion and environmental justice organization Just Transition NWI with one of his original prints during the broadcast.
"These works are a call to action, one that challenges us to envision new ways of thinking at a grassroots level, where anyone affected by these offenses can begin building empowered communities," Keys said. "'The Art of Survival' creates significant and accessible art about the impacts on all of us right now caused by our dependence on non-renewable energy. It also teaches us that anyone can make a difference, and everyone matters."
The art center at 101 W. Second St, #100, is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 219-874-4900 or visit lubeznikcenter.org.