'Pirates of the Caribbean' epic film music concert coming to Chapel of the Resurrection

The latest "Epic Film Music Concert" will bring the sounds of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" to the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.

The Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and Valparaiso High School Wind Ensemble will perform a Pirates of the Caribbean concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

Miguel Rosario, Sarah DeRossi, Andria Kessler and Jeffrey Scott Doebler will conduct the concert.

"February 11 marks the 11th year of collaboration between the bands from Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University to present epic film music in the Chapel of the Resurrection," Doebler said. "As you think about memorable movies, you can probably also recall the compelling music composed especially for each."

The concert is free and open to the public. All seats are general admission.

"The music is expressive and helps tell the story," he said. "Arrrr, Mateys! Our theme this year is 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' the fictional characters from the Disney theme parks and Walt Disney Pictures."

The concert will run for about 90 minutes and include an intermission.

"The first half of the concert will feature the Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band," he said. "Matthew Yee will solo with the band on euphonium. Matthew, from Auburn, California, is a senior at Valparaiso University, pursuing degrees in music and civil engineering. He will perform the dazzling composition Napoli, which contains variations on Italian songs."

The first half of the concert also will premiere "Shinkansen" by the award-winning composer Jesse Ayers, who teaches at Malone University in Ohio. He plans to attend the show.

"Shinkansen is the Japanese bullet train, so be ready for a fast and furious ride. The first half of the performance will end with a second major work by Jesse Ayers: Where the Stormy Winds Blow," Doebler said. "The composition will be narrated by Rick AmRhein, who recently retired from Valparaiso University, where he served as chief information officer and chief of staff for the office of the president. Where the Stormy Winds Blow was commissioned by the Michigan City Municipal Band. It tells the true story of a shipwreck on Lake Michigan."

Then the concert will set sail for the Caribbean Sea.

"In the second half of the concert, the bands will take you on a journey with the eccentric and fictional pirate Captain Jack Sparrow," he said. "You’ll hear music from the Disney theme parks attraction, as well as The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, and At World’s End."