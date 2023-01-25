 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

'Pirates of the Caribbean' epic film music concert coming to Chapel of the Resurrection

  • 0
'Pirates of the Caribbean' epic film music concert coming to Chapel of the Resurrection

The Chapel of the Resurecction on the Valparaiso University campus will host a "'Pirates of the Caribbean" concert.

 Joseph S. Pete

The latest "Epic Film Music Concert" will bring the sounds of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" to the Chapel of the Resurrection at Valparaiso University.

The Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band and Valparaiso High School Wind Ensemble will perform a Pirates of the Caribbean concert at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 at 1600 Chapel Drive in Valparaiso.

Miguel Rosario, Sarah DeRossi, Andria Kessler and Jeffrey Scott Doebler will conduct the concert.

"February 11 marks the 11th year of collaboration between the bands from Valparaiso High School and Valparaiso University to present epic film music in the Chapel of the Resurrection," Doebler said. "As you think about memorable movies, you can probably also recall the compelling music composed especially for each."

The concert is free and open to the public. All seats are general admission.

People are also reading…

"The music is expressive and helps tell the story," he said. "Arrrr, Mateys! Our theme this year is 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' the fictional characters from the Disney theme parks and Walt Disney Pictures."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

The concert will run for about 90 minutes and include an intermission. 

"The first half of the concert will feature the Valparaiso University Chamber Concert Band," he said. "Matthew Yee will solo with the band on euphonium. Matthew, from Auburn, California, is a senior at Valparaiso University, pursuing degrees in music and civil engineering. He will perform the dazzling composition Napoli, which contains variations on Italian songs."

The first half of the concert also will premiere "Shinkansen" by the award-winning composer Jesse Ayers, who teaches at Malone University in Ohio. He plans to attend the show.

"Shinkansen is the Japanese bullet train, so be ready for a fast and furious ride. The first half of the performance will end with a second major work by Jesse Ayers: Where the Stormy Winds Blow," Doebler said. "The composition will be narrated by Rick AmRhein, who recently retired from Valparaiso University, where he served as chief information officer and chief of staff for the office of the president. Where the Stormy Winds Blow was commissioned by the Michigan City Municipal Band. It tells the true story of a shipwreck on Lake Michigan."

Then the concert will set sail for the Caribbean Sea.

"In the second half of the concert, the bands will take you on a journey with the eccentric and fictional pirate Captain Jack Sparrow," he said. "You’ll hear music from the Disney theme parks attraction, as well as The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, and At World’s End."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kanye West could be banned from Australia after anti-Semitic comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts