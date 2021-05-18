Pitchfork Music Festival to return with headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu

Tickets cost $90 for general admission for a single-day pass or $195 for the three-day festival. Plus tickets that include such VIP perks as elevated views, cocktails and air-conditioned bathrooms range in price from $185 for one day to $385 for all three.

All attendees must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test within the past 24 hours for each day of the festival. Currently, masks will be required but can be removed while eating and drinking but Pitchfork said it may update that policy based on local health guidance as mass vaccination efforts develop.