Pitchfork Music Festival to return with headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu

The Pitchfork Music Festival will return to Chicago's Union Park in September with headliners Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent and Erykah Badu.
Normally held in July, this year's festival will take place between Sept. 10-12 at the park at 1501 W. Randolph St. on Chicago's Near West Side. Created by the tastemaking and notoriously picky hipster music review website Pitchfork in 2006, the annual festival features a curated selection of indie rock and a variety of other music genres.
It was canceled last year like everything else because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The day one lineup on Friday this year includes Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, The Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee, Owens, Ela Minus, DEHD, The Soft, Pink Truth, Dogleg, DJ Nate and Armand Hammer.
Saturday's roster includes St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Ty Segall & Freedom Band Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne, Muldrow, Faye Webster, Amaarae, Maxo Kream, Divino Niño, Bartees Strange, and Horsegirl, a Chicago group that just signed to the venerable Matador Records. And Sunday wraps up the festival with Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus, Thundercat, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather, Station, Mariah, the Scientist, oso oso, KeiyaA, Special Interest and Cassandra Jenkins.
Tickets cost $90 for general admission for a single-day pass or $195 for the three-day festival. Plus tickets that include such VIP perks as elevated views, cocktails and air-conditioned bathrooms range in price from $185 for one day to $385 for all three.
All attendees must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test within the past 24 hours for each day of the festival. Currently, masks will be required but can be removed while eating and drinking but Pitchfork said it may update that policy based on local health guidance as mass vaccination efforts develop.
Other attractions include record and craft fairs, food trucks, concert posters for sale, indie books from small press publishers and freebies like nutrition bars and flavored water. Goose Island typically offers a selection of craft beer.
For more information or tickets, visit pitckforkmusicfestival.com.