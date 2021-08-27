Pittsburgh Penguins mascot to visit Mascot Hall of Fame

The Pittsburgh Penguins mascot will visit the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting this weekend.
Iceburgh will visit the children's museum and hall of fame at 1851 Front St. in downtown Whiting at noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. Kids and adults can meet, hang out with and take photos with the National Hockey League mascot.
A big, furry king penguin, Iceburgh has represented the Pittsburgh Penguins and entertained hockey fans since 1992. The mascot famously appeared in the 1995 action movie "Sudden Death," in which a terrorist dressed as Iceburgh helped take over the Pittsburgh Civic Arena and fought martial arts John-Claude Van Damme to the death in a wild kitchen brawl that included knives, a meat tenderizer and a dishwasher.
Van Damme plays a firefighter in the "Die Hard"-like action movie in which the Penguins battle the Blackhawks for the Stanley Cup while the Muscles from Brussels fights the goons of a former CIA operative who threatens to blow up the stadium.
Originally named "Icey," Iceburgh's name is a play on words that mashes iceberg together with Pittsburgh. The official Penguins mascot is known for wearing a Pittsburgh hockey sweater with the number "00."
It's Iceburgh's first appearance at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.
"We want everyone to come out and welcome one of the coolest mascots in sports and Hollywood," the Mascot Hall of Fame said in a press release. "Iceburgh will be bringing the fun and entertaining the crowd here at the Mascot Hall of Fame."
The Mascot Hall of Fame celebrates mascots both collegiate and professional with exhibits like The Science of Silliness, Fureshmen Orientation and Phuzzical Education, encouraging attendees to play around, such as with T-shirt cannon and a design-your-own mascot section.
People can see Iceburgh for the price of a museum ticket, which ranges from $10 for adults and kids over 2 to $8 for seniors and teachers.
For more information, visit mascothalloffame.com, call 219.354.8814 or find the Mascot Hall of Fame on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.