Platinum-selling Montgomery Gentry to headline Brickie Bowl country music festival

An inaugural country music festival at the historic Brickie Bowl football stadium in Hobart will be headlined by the living member of the legendary country music duo Montgomery Gentry.
Montgomery Gentry featuring Eddie Montgomery will headline the 2019 Hometown Country Jam that will feature five performances from four touring national country acts and one local band.
The Platinum-selling, Country Music Association Award-winning, and Grand Ole Opry-inducted headliner is known for hits like “Hillbilly Shoes,” “Daddy Won’t Sell the Farm,” “Lonely and Gone,” “Self Made Man,” and “All Night Long.” Troy Gentry, half of the duo known for their clashing "outlaw-meets-gentleman" singing styles, died in a helicopter crash last year but his partner Montgomery has continued to tour under the Montgomery Gentry banner.
The day-long festival organized by Flight Levelz Entertainment also will include Filmore, Abby Anderson, and Northwest Indiana steelworker and Nashville recording artist Jay Wacasey. Another national touring act is to be named later.
“Along with performances by country music’s hottest stars, the Hometown Country Jam will feature some of Northwest Indiana’s most popular food trucks/vendors and a wide variety of beer selections,” organizers said in a press release. “The all-ages event will have an exclusive Kids Zone with an obstacle course, bounce houses, and games for everyone to enjoy.”
Tyrus Joseforsky, of Flight Levelz Entertainment, is organizing the Hometown Country Jam festival and plans to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Humane Society of Hobart.
Tickets cost $29 for general admission and $59 for VIP.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Get email notifications on Joseph S. Pete daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joseph S. Pete posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.