Play shares story of foster care and adoption

The upcoming production of "What’s Your Name, Who’s Your Daddy?" in Miller will share the story of an adoption journey.

The one-woman show tells "the poignant true story of a woman who turned her tale of foster care and adoption into a heart-rending play." The play written by Jeanette Yoffe from a child’s perspective will be staged at 2 p.m. May 21 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary.

The Institute for Community and Family Resilience is presenting the free reading of the work inspired by Yoffe's life.

"I am a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who has worked within the child welfare system and with foster and adoptive families in Northwest Indiana for 24 years and before that in Tippecanoe County for 17 years. I am the founder and director of the Institute for Community and Family Resilience," Elaine Spicer said. "Our nonprofit promotes the understanding of trauma through education, consultation and support. Under this umbrella, I provide parent coaching to foster and adoptive families."

Yoffe is a colleague of Spicer's mentor Bryan Post, a nationally known child welfare advocate, writer, and trainer who's an expert in the needs of foster and adoptive children. Spicer met her through their personal connection.

"I read Jeanette’s book and knew that I wanted to have it put on, in some form in our community. I first put it on as a reading by four different actors and filmed it and showed it to a Post Adoption Support Group," she said. "I wanted to have one of our original actors do it as the one-woman show that Jeanette had written it to be. Caroline Rau, a community actress from Valparaiso agreed to do it."

Spicer hopes it shows audiences what it means to be a foster or adopted child and "how it affects one’s identity, the questions, the angst of not living with your biological family."

"We never know what someone comes with, what they have been through, and how they see themselves," she said. "These are important things to try to understand. It is not only National Foster Care Month, it is also Mental Health Awareness Month. I would encourage anyone who has known, worked with, taught children who spent time in the child welfare system, as well as folks who are now working with these children or teens to come and see the play."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.