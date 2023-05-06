It's as pretty as a postcard.

The Porter County Museum is showcasing the history of postcards in its latest exhibit.

The museum also known as PoCo Muse at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso will hang "Ever Yours: Postcards From the Golden Age" in its Montague/Urschel Gallery. It opens on May 12.

“Postcards from 1907 to 1915 that were donated to the museum provided the inspiration for the exhibit,” said Executive Director Kevin Pazour. “The postcard concept had its origins in Austria in 1869 as a simple unadorned card with space for address and a short message. The addition of a picture to one side opened floodgates of popularity and created a revolution in communication. It’s a fascinating story.”

The exhibit displays 20th-century postcards collected by local residents, billing it as a "phenomenon that revolutionized personal communication and served as a precursor to the digital social networks of today."

“Many of the postcards in the PoCo Muse Collection focus on the scenery and attractions of this area at the turn of the 20th century,” said Jake Just, the museum’s Director of Exhibits and Publications. “They transport us back in time and offer a glimpse into how Porter County wanted to be perceived. There are lots of scenes of recreation on the lakes, impressive buildings in town and the Valparaiso University campus. The proliferation of images established a narrative about Porter County as a grand, welcoming and idyllic place.”

The exhibit will feature the interactive online project Postcrossing that lets participants send and receive postcards to and from people around the world. The museum will provide visitors with postcards and postage so they can participate.

“Postcrossing is a free and easy way to widen personal global perspectives and make contact with people of different cultures,” added Pazour. “We hope that children will find this feature especially appealing.”

The exhibit runs through October.

PoCou Muse is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or @pocomuse on social media.