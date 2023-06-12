"She Said, He Said" podcast: Finding the love of your life after you lost all hope (and patience)

Episode 18: Mary and John Conlisk were both divorced for more than 10 years before meeting through eHarmony. He had more than 700 women to choose from. She had more children (7) than matches (6). Yet their math eventually added up.

On their first date, they compared body scars from surgeries and accidents while relaxing on a blanket at Mount Baldy. The sands of time seemed to work against them after a few years passed without John committing to marriage.

Mary broke up with him multiple times until a parakeet, a Shakespearean sonnet (performed in costume) and a spiritual retreat finally guided John to see the light of true love. They've been married now for 14 years. She’s 68, he’s 72.

On this week’s show, the Valparaiso couple shares their spirited love story and humorous backstory, as well as words of advice to couples who haven’t yet found each other, at any age.

