Polka Party returns to Hammond Marina for Festival of the Lakes

Everybody polka at the Festival of the Lakes this year.
Chicago-based polka band Tri-City Drive will perform at the annual summer festival's Polka Party from 2-6 p.m. July 21 at the Hammond Marina, 701 Casino Center Drive.
"Musical guest Tri-City Drive will bring a traditional Polish sound to accompany an afternoon of great food and dancing," the city of Hammond said in a press release. "Tri-City Drive is Chicago’s newest polka band led by Tim Okrzesik (drums). The band members include Ted Okrzesik, Jr. (trumpet); Craig Marsolek (concertina); Steven Futa (bass); A.J. Okrzesik (trumpet); and Andrew Okrzesik (accordion). Tri-City Drive formed in 2015 and has performed at multiple Blazonczyk/Bel-Aire Enterprises functions as well as dances sponsored by other polka promoters and polka organizations in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan."
The band's influences include Eddie Blazonczyk’s Versatones, Lenny Gomulka & Chicago Push, The Brass Connection, Windy City Brass and the Dynatones.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for the outdoor show. Attendees can purchase refreshments and traditional Polish food from Cavalier Inn of Hammond.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Festival of the Lakes, formerly August Fest, runs from July 17 to July 21 at Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond. It features a carnival, food vendors, boat rides, a fishing derby, a golf scramble, a 5K and free concerts from acts including Nelly, 3 Doors Down, The Roots and Bad Company.
For more information, visit festivalofthelakes.com or call 219-853-6378.