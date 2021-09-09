Popcorn Festival bursts back on scene after a pandemic pause

The year 2020 will be remembered as one that brought many challenges and lost opportunities. But after a year's hiatus, Valparaiso Events has reinstated a much-loved tradition, the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival.

The 42nd annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival and many of its related festivities take place from 7:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 11. The very first Popcorn Festival, called the Orville Redenbacher Recognition Day was held on Sept. 15, 1979, and the tradition has continued since with that one exception.

Valpo Parks hosts pre-festival activities beginning on at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 with the Kernel Race. This one-lap, three-quarter-mile run around the Fairgrounds Park track is open to kids 8 to 13.

The fest kicks off at 7:20 a.m. Sept. 11 with the Popcorn Panic 5-Mile Run, followed by a 5K Run/Walk at 7:30 a.m. Both events begin and end in downtown Valparaiso in Central Park Plaza, in front of the Orville Redenbacher statue. The pandemic didn't upend the Panic, which was run in 2020 with distancing precautions in place. At 8:30 a.m., the Lit’l Kernel Puff Race begins for kids 2-9, racing different distances according to age.