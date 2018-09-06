All things popcorn will be celebrated Sept. 8 in Valparaiso.
It's prime time for the annual Popcorn Festival, which, this year, marks four decades of bringing fun, food and entertainment to the Region.
"We're excited to celebrate the 40th anniversary this year," said Jennifer Fornaro, marketing director of Valparaiso Events, which presents the fest.
In addition to featuring popcorn and other fest foods, the event will offer a roster of live entertainment, kids' activities, the traditional Chicagoland Popcorn Parade, the 5-mile Popcorn Panic and more than 300 arts and crafts vendors.
"We have Soul Asylum as the (musical) headliner this year," Fornaro said, adding the popular band was a good choice for entertainment for the monumental fest anniversary. Soul Asylum is currently on its Tied To The Tracks Tour.
The Popcorn Festival, featuring Chicagoland Popcorn as its main sponsor, regularly draws thousands of people each year.
"We're expecting right around 60,000 people," Fornaro said.
For the past 40 years, the fest has been held in Valparaiso, the town where Orville Rendenbacher first established his popcorn company.
One of the special attractions of the festival, Fornaro said, is the Popcorn Parade and its many whimsical floats.
"They get pretty elaborate," Fornaro said, about the floats crafted for the event's parade. "The floats take a long time to make. It's quite a commitment."
The highlight of the parade is that popcorn is used to create the floats. One of the rules to be included in the parade is that popcorn and any other type of corn must be featured on the float.
At the fest, pounds of the flavorful, airy treat will be available in assorted flavors from Chicagoland Popcorn, which will have several booth locations around the fest grounds.
This year, various new attractions will be featured, including an additional entertainment stage and an expanded kids' area.
on the days prior to the festival, guests may enjoy various pre-event activities including special lunches and dinners. On Sept. 6, there will be a lunch catered by Scooter's BBQ and dinner catered by Valparaiso Kiwanis Club. On Sept. 7, a lunch will be catered by Kelsey's Steak & Seafood with dinner catered by NWI School Nutrition Association Chapter 25.
At noon on Sept. 6 there will also be a Golf Outing at Valparaiso Country Club.
In addition to main music headliner Soul Asylum, guests can see other Main Stage entertainers Stop. Drop. Rewind; Anchors; and S. Joel Norman. Other regional and local bands will perform on the Michigan Street Music Stage. Garage bands from Front Porch Music will also entertain.
For more information on the festival, visit