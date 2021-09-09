Popcorn festival schedule

2021 Popcorn Festival
Sept. 11
7:20 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile and 5K walk/run, Central Park Plaza
8:30 a.m. Lit'l Kernel Puff
9 a.m. 9/11 Remembrance, Michigan Avenue Music Stage, Lincolnway and Michigan Avenue
9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Food, craft and fine-art booths open
Inflatables and games, Michigan and Indiana Avenues
10 a.m. Popcorn Parade, South on Morgan Boulevard, west on Lincolnway and North on Campbell Street
Noon-7 p.m. Beer Garden, Central Park Plaza
12:30-5 p.m. Live music, Michigan Avenue Music Stage
12:30-1:30 p.m. The Instinct Chicago
1:30-3:30 p.m. The Blues Project
3:45-5 p.m. Mindfully Blind
1:30-6:30 p.m. Live music, Main Stage, Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza
1:30-2:30 p.m. The Muddsharks
3-4:30 p.m. Small Town - A John Mellencamp Experience
5-6:30 p.m. The Uprooted Band Featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root