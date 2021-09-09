 Skip to main content
Popcorn festival schedule
Popcorn festival schedule

2021 Popcorn Festival

Sept. 11 

7:20 a.m. Popcorn Panic 5-mile and 5K walk/run, Central Park Plaza

8:30 a.m. Lit'l Kernel Puff

9 a.m. 9/11 Remembrance, Michigan Avenue Music Stage, Lincolnway and Michigan Avenue

9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Food, craft and fine-art booths open

                          Inflatables and games, Michigan and Indiana Avenues

10 a.m. Popcorn Parade, South on Morgan Boulevard, west on Lincolnway and North on Campbell Street

Noon-7 p.m. Beer Garden, Central Park Plaza

12:30-5 p.m. Live music, Michigan Avenue Music Stage 

12:30-1:30 p.m. The Instinct Chicago

1:30-3:30 p.m. The Blues Project 

3:45-5 p.m. Mindfully Blind 

1:30-6:30 p.m. Live music, Main Stage, Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza

1:30-2:30 p.m. The Muddsharks 

3-4:30 p.m. Small Town - A John Mellencamp Experience

5-6:30 p.m. The Uprooted Band Featuring Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root

