Popcorn galore: Annual festival celebrates a beloved treat and more

Fans of popcorn and various festival treats and attractions should plan on heading to downtown Valparaiso this weekend.

The annual Popcorn Festival, now in its 42nd year, will be held Saturday in Valparaiso. The fest stars loads of fun, pounds of the popped treat and other foods along with musical entertainment, arts and crafts vendors and more.

The event, presented by Valparaiso Events, takes "Lift Up Valpo" as its theme this year.

While popcorn and other festival foods will be in the culinary spotlight, there will also be assorted attractions to engage visitors of all ages.

On the roster will be the Popcorn Panic 5 Mile and 5K Walk/Run along with the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race, which are both sponsored by Valpo Parks. A special 9/11 Remembrance will be held at the Michigan Avenue Music Stage at 9 a.m. and the popular Popcorn Parade kicks off at 10 a.m.

It's customary that the festival, through the years, has attracted thousands of people, many years averaging more than 50,000.

The festival was started in Valparaiso 42 years ago. It was in Valparaiso where the late popcorn king Orville Rendenbacher first founded his popcorn company.