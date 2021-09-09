Popcorn Parade set to step off with some new twists, old verve

Strike up the band, decorate the floats and put on your marching shoes. It's time to celebrate one of America's most "pop"-ular snacks at one of Northwest Indiana's favorite festivities.
Get ready for fun and fanfare at the 42nd Annual Valparaiso Popcorn Festival's Popcorn Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 11.
"This year is extra special because last year's Popcorn Festival and Popcorn Parade were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic," says parade chairman Jeffrin Lain. "Everyone is excited to be back."
The parade route begins near the Old Town Banquet Center at 711 Calumet Ave. in Valparaiso and make its way down Morgan Boulevard to Lincolnway to Campbell Street and ends at Benjamin Franklin Middle School, 605 N. Campbell St.
The 64-entry parade features regulars and some new participants, including Rosemary's Landscaping, Pete's Barber Shop and the Beer Peddler. Marching bands from Morgan Township, Kouts, Washington Township and Valparaiso High Schools will provide spirited music, and police cars, fire trucks, church groups, sports organizations, businesses and more will fill out the lineup.
Front-line workers will be grand marshals of the parade sponsored by Centier Bank and co-sponsored by Indiana University Northwest and Meijer
"This year we decided to honor front-line workers who have devoted their lives to helping others, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic," explains Lain. "We encourage all front-line workers who would like to ride in the parade as a grand marshal to call the Valparaiso Events office at 219-464-8332 before the day of the event."
As for the floats, 20% of the materials used to build each must be popcorn or a corn part, said Lain.
"Past entrants have been very creative, using stalks, corncobs, crushed corn, kernels, popped corn and more," she says.
Many of the people who enter floats are repeat participants and award winners, and some come from as far as 60 miles away, Leonard and Linda Kazmirski, both 71, who come from Mishawaka. Every year the Kazmirskis travel the Midwest and enter floats in 28 to 30 parades, with the final 10 being Christmas parades. Their entry is titled "Grandpa and Grandma Built a Float," thanks to a statement made by one of their grandchildren when they first started building floats 11 years ago.
The Kazmirskis build floats for fun. In 2019, they were invited by the Veterans Administration to be in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.
"It’s our hobby," says Leonard. "Some people bowl; we build floats."
This is the Kazmirski's seventh time in the Popcorn Parade, and they've won six awards, including the Golden Tassel Award and the Special "Re-corn-nition" Award.
The couple says Valparaiso's Popcorn Parade is by far the best one they've experienced, from the float safety inspection to the judging. "They’re also the only ones who announce your float every three blocks," Leonard says.
Ron Donahue owns InHealth Ambulance and is a United Way of Northwest Indiana board member. This is his eighth year participating in the Popcorn Parade, and he has won the Grand Championship (first prize) trophy six times. This year, Donahue is partnering with the United Way, as he feels it's important to draw attention to its charitable work, and especially because Lake County United Way and Porter County United Way recently merged to create the United Way of Northwest Indiana.
Because the Popcorn Festival and parade fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Donahue says his float will have an America theme to commemorate the occasion and to recognize first responders. It will include a giant eagle made of chicken wire, landscape fabric and insulating foam to which the popcorn will adhere (popcorn disintegrates if attached with regular glue). The eagle will have movable hydraulic wings and the float will be pulled by an ambulance. About 95% of the float is covered in corn products, including 500-600 pounds of popcorn, much of it donated by Cinemark Theater in Valparaiso – corn stalks, corn flakes, cornmeal and cornbread animals.
Donahue says 12 EMTs and paramedics, volunteers from the United Way board, plus his friends and family donated 350 labor hours to build the float, and the group has a lot of fun working together.
"It will be even more special this year since it's the first time coming together after the pandemic," says Donahue. "We sent ambulance crews to New York City last year to assist with Covid patients, and one of our employees was there for a month. He and his family will attend the parade."
Parade prize categories include Grand Prize, a traveling trophy. There is also Second Place, Third Place, Special Recognition, Honorable Mention, Best Little Kernel (for youth organizations) and Best New Float. Children who walk in costume, walk pulling a decked-out wagon or ride a decorated bike are eligible for prizes, too. First and Second Place prizes are awarded each for walkers and bikers.
Finally, what's a parade without candy? While kids will certainly be able to scoop up some sweets, this year the parade organizers have decided that candy will be distributed only by parade walkers.
"For the safety of the children, we ask that people on floats or in cars or trucks not throw candy. While we know candy is fun for the kids, we don't want them to come out into the street, as that may present a very dangerous situation," Lain explains. "Participants who walk in the parade are welcome to distribute candy to the children at the curbside, off of the street and we also would like to remind parents to keep their kids safe."
For more information, visit valparaisoevents.com/event/valparaiso-popcorn-festival.