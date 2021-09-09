Popcorn Parade set to step off with some new twists, old verve

Ron Donahue owns InHealth Ambulance and is a United Way of Northwest Indiana board member. This is his eighth year participating in the Popcorn Parade, and he has won the Grand Championship (first prize) trophy six times. This year, Donahue is partnering with the United Way, as he feels it's important to draw attention to its charitable work, and especially because Lake County United Way and Porter County United Way recently merged to create the United Way of Northwest Indiana.

Because the Popcorn Festival and parade fall on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, Donahue says his float will have an America theme to commemorate the occasion and to recognize first responders. It will include a giant eagle made of chicken wire, landscape fabric and insulating foam to which the popcorn will adhere (popcorn disintegrates if attached with regular glue). The eagle will have movable hydraulic wings and the float will be pulled by an ambulance. About 95% of the float is covered in corn products, including 500-600 pounds of popcorn, much of it donated by Cinemark Theater in Valparaiso – corn stalks, corn flakes, cornmeal and cornbread animals.

Donahue says 12 EMTs and paramedics, volunteers from the United Way board, plus his friends and family donated 350 labor hours to build the float, and the group has a lot of fun working together.