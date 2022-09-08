Poppin' good fun: Popcorn Festival to be presented Saturday

One of the favorite Region festivals hits the area this weekend.

The annual Popcorn Festival will be presented Saturday in Valparaiso. Attendees can expect a splendid toast to the popped treat as musical entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors and pounds of the popped favorite will be in the spotlight.

The event, now in its 43rd year, is presented by Valparaiso Events. It runs from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

While fans of the annual fest surely come for the popcorn treats, there are also many other events and attractions on the agenda to enjoy.

Included on the fun roster are the Popcorn Panic 5 Mile and 5K Walk/Run along with the Lit'l Kernel Puff Race, both sponsored by Valpo Parks. There will also be an Ultimate Poppin' Play Zone for the younger set available all day.

The popular Popcorn Parade begins at 10 a.m.

Through the years the event has taken place, Popcorn Festival has drawn many fans from the Region and beyond. The festival began in Valparaiso 42 years ago. Valparaiso was the town where the late popcorn king Orville Rendenbacher first founded his popcorn company.

The highlight of the festival has long been The Popcorn Parade where participants creatively design floats of all types. Floats shown in this parade must all be made of popcorn. Popcorn as well as other types of corn must be used to construct the floats starring in the parade.

Attendees will also find a Beer Garden on the premises. Main stage entertainment acts will perform at Northwest Health Amphitheatre at Central Park Plaza.

Main Stage performers this year will be The Insiders, The Crawpuppies, Mike and Joe and The Spazmatics. Visit the website or Popcorn festival on facebook to find out the performance schedule.

Kick-off events for Popcorn Festival will be the 13th annual Rotary Popcorn Golf Outing on Sept. 8 and The Food Truck Rally and Hot Wheels Race of Champions on Sept. 9.

For more information on Popcorn Festival, visit valparaisoevents.com.