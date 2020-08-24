Portage IMAX faces uncertain future after parent company's bankruptcy

Most of the Region's multiplexes have reopened or will do so soon.
Conspicuously absent has been GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX, a movie theater at 6550 American Way in Portage, where it had been one of the most popular things to do in town.
The Portage IMAX has been closed since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in mid-March, and faces a hazy future after its parent company Goodrich Quality Theaters went into bankruptcy earlier this year. Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters had run dozens of movie theaters in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Missouri and Indiana, including the Portage IMAX, before running into financial trouble.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Western Michigan Federal Bankruptcy Court in Grand Rapids, citing between $50 million and $100 million in assets, and between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities.
"Up until this point, our leadership team has explored a variety of alternatives to keep the business going, however, we ultimately determined that a court-supervised reorganization process and the stability and process it brings will put us in the best position to do what is in the best interests of our community that has supported us for so many years, as well as our various stakeholders," the company said in a statement.
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, which own the River Oaks Center mall in Calumet City, recently bought most of the Goodrich Quality Theaters' multiplexes for $12 million, including 12 movie theaters in Michigan and seven in Indiana. The new owners have started to reopen those theaters as coronavirus restrictions are relaxed across the country.
The acquisition, however, did not include properties that Goodrich Quality Theaters leased, including the Portage IMAX. Goodrich Quality Theaters has long leased the multiplex in Portage from Spirit Realty, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment trust that owns retail, industrial and office properties across the country.
Spirit Realty did not return messages about what would become of the movie theater in Portage, but the GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX has now been removed from the Goodrich Quality Theaters and it was not included in a list of Indiana theater re-openings.
The 3,058-seat theater opened as the Portage 16 IMAX in 2007, replacing the Portage 9 theater. Its biggest draw is a 4½-story-tall, 80-foot-wide IMAX screen in a theater that seats 474 people. It also has a Giant Digital Experience, or GDX, theater with a more vivid, sharper picture at the highest resolution available.
A destination theater that drew from far and wide, the Portage IMAX features stadium seating and a bar serving beer, wine and mixed drinks.
