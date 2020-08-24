Portage IMAX faces uncertain future after parent company's bankruptcy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of the Region's multiplexes have reopened or will do so soon.

Conspicuously absent has been GQT Portage 16 IMAX + GDX, a movie theater at 6550 American Way in Portage, where it had been one of the most popular things to do in town.

The Portage IMAX has been closed since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic in mid-March, and faces a hazy future after its parent company Goodrich Quality Theaters went into bankruptcy earlier this year. Michigan-based Goodrich Quality Theaters had run dozens of movie theaters in Michigan, Florida, Illinois, Missouri and Indiana, including the Portage IMAX, before running into financial trouble.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Western Michigan Federal Bankruptcy Court in Grand Rapids, citing between $50 million and $100 million in assets, and between $10 million and $50 million in liabilities.

"Up until this point, our leadership team has explored a variety of alternatives to keep the business going, however, we ultimately determined that a court-supervised reorganization process and the stability and process it brings will put us in the best position to do what is in the best interests of our community that has supported us for so many years, as well as our various stakeholders," the company said in a statement.