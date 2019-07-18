It's the middle of summer in the Region and that means one thing. It's time for the Porter County Fair.
The Porter County Fair, now in its 168th year, runs today to July 27, at Porter County Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Valparaiso.
The fun and festivities will be plentiful during the 10-day stretch of the fair. From big name Grandstand entertainment and tempting festival foods to agricultural displays, whimsical competitions, such as the County Fair Cutest Baby Contest, races and other entertainment, there will be much to see and do at this annual shindig.
Those who attend the fair for its entertainment will find a diverse collection of artists taking the stage this year.
On the roster will be Darci Lynne Farmer, who performs at 7:30 p.m. today. Farmer, a singing ventriloquist, is best known for her appearance on Season 12 of "America's Got Talent." The performer won the popular competition that year.
On Friday, country singer Luke Combs entertains with Jameson Rodgers opening. Newsboys with Sidewalk Prophets perform Saturday while Sawyer Brown with Diamond Rio take the stage on Sunday.
When it comes to all things culinary, the food offerings at Porter County Fair will be plentiful as well. Guests will have their choice of traditional fest food from sweet buttered corn and foot long hot dogs to pizza, battered and fried veggies, bacon treats, lemonade and more. Among food vendors scheduled to make an appearance will be Da Portable Rican food truck and Dr. Vegetable.
Other activities featured at the fair will be assorted 4-H competitions including a Dog Obedience Show, 4-Mile Hustle & Family Fun Run; Dairy Goat Show, Draft Horse Show, Market Swine Show, Barbecue Competition and others. If carnival rides are your thing, get in line for a variety of thrilling rides on the Midway.
Festgoers interested in cute and unique happenings will want to be around when the Porter County Fair Cutest Baby Contest gets underway from 9 to 10 a.m. July 20. Another interesting race will be Sandberg's Towing Figure Eight School Bus Derby, running from 7 to 9 p.m. July 26. Catch the Night of Destruction Demo Derby at 6 p.m. July 27.
Visit the Horse Arena for the Open Draft Horse Show from 5 to 8 p.m. July 27. Guests may attend on special days as well for various events and celebrations geared to different groups and ages. On July 24, the Senior Day Celebration takes place at 10 a.m.
For more information and to check the schedule for attractions, entertainment, contests and more, visit portercountyfair.com.