Porter County Library opens new Girl Scouts Story Walk

The Porter County Library opened a new Girl Scouts Story Walk at the Rotary Library Garden in Valparaiso.

The story walk is titled "Go Girl Scout Go - Around Town" and was written and illustrated by the Memorial Elementary Girls Scouts Troop 35622 and Northview Elementary Girl Scouts Troop 35625 with assistance from Troop Leaders Amy Novotney and Emily Furuness. It's an original inspirational story about Girl Scouts trying to improve the community.

“Girl Scouts is about building girls of courage, confidence, and character, to help make the world a better place, and this story walk project with the library perfectly aligns to those goals," Troop Leader Amy Novotney said.

A grand opening celebration will take place at 5 p.m. Monday.

"We are so proud of the teamwork our Girl Scouts showed in putting this story together, and we can’t wait to share their creativity and message of kindness with the community," she said. "Their hard work is also a big step toward earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award — one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.”