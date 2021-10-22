 Skip to main content
Porter County Library opens new Girl Scouts Story Walk
A Porter County Public Library story walk at the Sunset Hill Farms County Park is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Porter County Library opened a new Girl Scouts Story Walk at the Rotary Library Garden in Valparaiso.

The story walk is titled "Go Girl Scout Go - Around Town" and was written and illustrated by the Memorial Elementary Girls Scouts Troop 35622 and Northview Elementary Girl Scouts Troop 35625 with assistance from Troop Leaders Amy Novotney and Emily Furuness. It's an original inspirational story about Girl Scouts trying to improve the community.

“Girl Scouts is about building girls of courage, confidence, and character, to help make the world a better place, and this story walk project with the library perfectly aligns to those goals," Troop Leader Amy Novotney said. 

A grand opening celebration will take place at 5 p.m. Monday.

"We are so proud of the teamwork our Girl Scouts showed in putting this story together, and we can’t wait to share their creativity and message of kindness with the community," she said. "Their hard work is also a big step toward earning the Girl Scout Bronze Award — one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting.”

Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont developed story walks in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. Children walk along a trail reading pages displayed on posts so they can enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time in an immersive experience.

The Porter County Public Library also has a story walk at the Sunset Hill Farm County Park between Valparaiso and Chesterton. The new story walk is in the Rotary Library Garden across from the Valparaiso Public Library in downtown Valparaiso. It's open to the public daily.

Any community group interested in creating a story walk tale should contact the Porter County Public Library System's Youth Services Coordinator Danielle Stobie at 219-462-0524.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

