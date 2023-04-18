People can walk around the courthouse square in Valparaiso and learn about how fires shaped downtown this weekend.

The Porter County Museum or PoCo Muse will lead a guided walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, telling participants about the major fires that influenced how downtown was developed.

“Participants will learn about five fires, each of which played a significant role in shaping the downtown’s past and present,” said Executive Director Kevin Pazour, who will lead the tour. “Aside from their immediate impacts — loss of life, serious injury, and property destruction — each fire shaped the trajectory of downtown Valparaiso. These fires altered the existing architectural language and shifted the ways in which people interacted with the area.

The tour is free and open to the public, with no reservations required. It runs for about 45 minutes.

“Three of the fires occurred at various businesses during the 1920s,” Pazour said. “The fourth, and without a doubt, the best known of these incidents, destroyed the iconic clock tower atop the Porter County Courthouse on Dec. 27, 1934. The most recent fire, in 1996, claimed the building that formerly housed the Lowenstine Department Store, which had operated on the east side of the square for a century. Also included is a stop in front of the former home of Valparaiso’s Fire Department for a presentation about the history of fire protection in the city.”

People also should hurry to the museum for a last chance to see the mastodon on display.

“The bones of the 12,000-year-old mastodon dug up on Myron Benedict’s farm have been a premier attraction at the PoCo Muse for more than 70 years,” Pazour said. “Come learn the fascinating story of an ordinary farmer’s discovery that brought Field Museum scientists to conduct a formal dig and focused a national spotlight on our county. Currently on display are the lower jawbone and some leg bones of the ancient creature, but only until April 30! Don’t miss this last chance to see these ancient treasures.”

The award-winning “Prehistoric Pop-up” exhibit featuring mastodon remains found on a Porter Township farm in 1949, closes on on April 30.

“The elephant-like mastodon was quite common here during the Ice Age,” said Jake Just, the museum’s Director of Exhibits and Publications. “Indeed, the State of Indiana, has declared the mastodon to be the official state fossil. While the bones will be removed from public view at the end of this month, they will continue to be preserved in the museum’s storage department. It may be a long time before they emerge again, so don’t miss this opportunity to have a look.”

The Porter County Museum at 20 Indiana Avenue in downtown Valparaiso, is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or find PoCo Muse on Facebook.