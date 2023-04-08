PoCo Muse, the Porter County Museum in downtown Valparaiso, is now offering a free guided 30-minute tour on Saturdays at noon.

No reservations are necessary to tour the local museum at 20 Indiana Ave. on the courthouse square.

Visitors can see "Connections," an exhibit that tells the story of Porter County and its people through artifacts from its permanent collection. It's on display at the Eunice Slagle Gallery, the museum’s largest space.

The exhibition covers a wide range of topics with objects organized into 12 stations and a timeline from the 18th to the 21st century.

“Connections tells its story by pairing disparate objects which speak to each other in surprising ways,” said Jake Just, the museum’s Director of Exhibits and Publications. “The foremost goal for the exhibit is to introduce visitors to county history in a fresh way that encourages them to think about their own connections to the past and their place within the community.”

People also can see the work of Porter County artists in the Robert Cain Gallery and the "Prehistoric Pop-Up" featuring mastodon bones found on a Porter Township farm in 1949.

“Come experience the PoCo Muse on our free Saturday tours with Visitor Experience Assistant Quinn Albert as your guide,” said Executive Director Kevin Pazour. “See the highlights from all our exhibits and hear great stories about our county’s history.”

PoCo Muse is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. It's free to visit.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or @pocomuse on social media.