Porter County Museum to unveil new home for Lowenstine WWII Roll of Honor

The Porter County Museum will unveil the new home for the Lowenstine World War II Roll of Honor this week.

The museum at 20 Indiana Ave. in downtown Valparaiso will serve as the third home of the honor wall the American Legion originally erected on the east lawn of the Porter County Courthouse in 1943. It commemorated Valparaiso residents who served in World War II.

It was then moved to the first floor of the 1871 Porter County Jail in 1974 when the Porter County Museum first opened there. But the Porter County Museum just moved across the street to the space formerly occupied by Aster + Gray.

An unveiling will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. of its new home Saturday in commemoration of the Dec. 7 anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Local residents will share their memories of the 1941 "attack that shall live in infamy" at 2 p.m.

Light refreshments will be served.

The 106-year-old Porter County Museum also is display other exhibits, including "Connections" in the Eunice Slagle Gallery of the PoCo Muse.

"Gathered throughout the PoCo Muse are pairs of objects that speak to each other in surprising ways," the museum said in a press release. "The objects may appear different at first glance, but after closer consideration, they may reveal an important relationship. The exchanges cover a wide range of subjects, from industry to sports to space travel, and reflect similarities of form, function, and context. As you join their conversations, we hope you consider ways these objects connect with those you encounter in your own daily life."

Visitors also can check out Porter County art in the Robert Cain Gallery, including work from Cain, Frank V. Dudley, Dorie N. Tuttle, Vin Hannell and N.W. Wineland.

For more information, visit pocomuse.org or call 219-510-1836.