Porter Regional Hospital imposes flu restrictions

Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso is imposing visitor restrictions to prevent the rise of the flu.
The hospital joined Franciscan Health, which has been taking similar precautions at its hospitals in Crown Point, Hammond, Dyer, Munster and Michigan City.
Under the temporary restrictions, only two visitors are allowed per patient at a time at Porter Regional Hospital. Anyone under the age of 18 or showing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, sore throat, runny nose, headaches or fatigue will not be allowed to see patients.
Visiting hours will be strictly enforced, and visitors will be encouraged to wash their hands with soap or hand sanitizers throughout the hospital.
The Indiana State Department of Health has warned that influenza-like illnesses are widespread across the state.
The respiratory illness can be serious, even resulting in hospitalization or death.
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
"Anyone who has any similar symptoms to influenza, or any stomach-type illness, should not visit patients in the hospital," Porter Regional Hospital said in a press release. "Influenza can be a dangerous infection, especially for babies, the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. There is no cure for the flu, but there are some medications that can ease the symptoms or shorten the length of the illness.
"If you suspect you have the flu, over-the-counter medications to manage fever, aches, and coughs and congestion may help. If you need medical attention, are elderly, an infant, or have a compromised immune system, it is best to see a doctor within 48 hours of recognizing symptoms, so the right medication to shorten the length of the illness can be given."
Porter Regional Hospital encourages people with flu-like symptoms to visit its CareExpress urgent care clinics at Valparaiso, Chesterton, Hobart and Portage, or to visit its emergency departments in Valparaiso and Portage. It also advises people to get the flu vaccine, wash their hands, use hand sanitizers, cover coughs, and stay home if sick.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.