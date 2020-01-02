{{featured_button_text}}
Porter Regional Hospital to host diabetes education classes

Porter Regional Hospital is located at U.S. Highway 6 and IN-49.

Porter Regional Hospital at 85 E. U.S. 6 Frontage Road in Valparaiso is offering educational classes about diabetes this month.

The hospital's Diabetes Self-Management Classes are offered on rotating basis monthly.

"This is a comprehensive program for individuals with diabetes to empower you to control your own health," Porter Regional Hospital said in a news release. "A physician’s order and pre-registration are required. Classes begin at the start of each month and continue for four weeks."

The Diabetes Support Group meets from 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Community Room at Porter Regional Hospital, next convening on Jan. 7.

Individual appointments also can be made with certified diabetes educator or registered dietitian, with pre-registration and a physician's order. People can get hands-on, one-on-one instruction to learn about insulin administration, injectables, gestational diabetes, continuous glucose monitoring and nutritional education. 

For more information or to register, call 219-263-7992 or visit www.porterhealth.com.

