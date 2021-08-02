Prairie Magic Music Festival offering discounted tickets to teachers, first responders

The Prairie Magic Music Festival in Porter County is offering teachers and first responders a discount, the chance to buy two-for-one tickets.

Blues artist Shemekia Copeland headlines the festival that will take place will take place 1-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park at 775 Meridian Road in Valparaiso.

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Crystal Bowersox and Jackie Venson also will play the annual daylong outdoor music festival that features rock, Americana and blues music. This year's Prairie Magic Music Festival celebrates women in music.

Teachers and first responders can get a discount when buying tickets at the gate on Aug. 14. The music festival opens at noon, with the musical acts first taking the stage at 1 pm.

“We want to honor the people who have gone above and beyond this past year to serve our community. We are so grateful for the first responders and teachers that have overcome so many challenges,” said Jackie Nadeau, interim superintendent of Porter County Parks & Recreation.

Tickets are on sale on Eventbrite.com. Admission is $40 for adults in advance or $45 at the gate. Tickets are $10 for students. Children under 12 can get in for free.