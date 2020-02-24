You are the owner of this article.
Prairie Magic Music Festival to celebrate women in the arts
urgent

Prairie Magic Music Festival to celebrate women in the arts

Prairie Magic Music Festival to celebrate women in the arts

The 2018 Prairie Magic Music Festival in Porter County. 

 Joseph S. Pete

This year's Prairie Magic Music Festival, Porter County Parks & Recreation’s annual summer event, will celebrate women in the arts and music.

The five-year-old music festival that takes place at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Liberty Township will feature four women performers fronting bands this year.

“The official line-up will be announced on March 8, International Women’s Day,” said Madison Binkowski, Events and Rentals Coordinator at Porter County Parks & Recreation.

The music festival, which was headlined by the legendary Los Lobos last year, will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8. Gates open at noon. It will feature rock, Americana and blues music.

“I am so excited for this year’s fifth anniversary of Prairie Magic to celebrate women in the arts,” Binkowski said. “This event is going to be full of great music by talented women musicians and lots of fun, and at the same time we are going to be supporting the local businesswomen that will be vendors at the festival. It makes planning this experience both exciting and meaningful.”

The music festival will feature women-owned and women-run food trucks, a beer garden, children's activities and free water all day. Local organizations will be on hand to provide free resources for women.

Tickets go on sale on March 8 when the lineup, the poster and more information will be released.

For more information, visit portercountyparks.org/prairie.

