Prairie Magic Music Festival to celebrate women in the arts

This year's Prairie Magic Music Festival, Porter County Parks & Recreation’s annual summer event, will celebrate women in the arts and music.

The five-year-old music festival that takes place at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Liberty Township will feature four women performers fronting bands this year.

“The official line-up will be announced on March 8, International Women’s Day,” said Madison Binkowski, Events and Rentals Coordinator at Porter County Parks & Recreation.

The music festival, which was headlined by the legendary Los Lobos last year, will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 8. Gates open at noon. It will feature rock, Americana and blues music.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I am so excited for this year’s fifth anniversary of Prairie Magic to celebrate women in the arts,” Binkowski said. “This event is going to be full of great music by talented women musicians and lots of fun, and at the same time we are going to be supporting the local businesswomen that will be vendors at the festival. It makes planning this experience both exciting and meaningful.”

The music festival will feature women-owned and women-run food trucks, a beer garden, children's activities and free water all day. Local organizations will be on hand to provide free resources for women.