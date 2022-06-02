Pride Month art exhibit opening at Studio 659

Studio 659 in downtown Whiting is hosting the art exhibit "Yes I Am," which it's billing as the town's first-ever Pride event.

The group exhibition at the gallery at 1413 119th St. will hang during Pride Month in June. It will feature photography, mosaics, tapestry, acrylics, jewelry and other mediums, including "even some quirky pulp fiction prints."

“To have this show featuring LGBTQ and ally artists from all over the United States displaying queer art at Studio 659 is something I’m very proud to be behind,” Arts Alive Vice President Kathleen Ulm said. “Whiting not only has many residents who identify as part of the LGBTQ community but I am proud to know many supporters who help create a town of acceptance.”

The exhibition will feature the work of artists like Katie M. Berggren, Larsie Freeman and Diane Dzurochak.

“We also have some featured covers of Windy City Times from the '80s,” said show curator Lora Shade. "Windy City Times is the longest-running gay newspaper in the country and covered every story from the fight against AIDS, gay marriage and LGBT health to gay pride, the gay games that came to Chicago and everything in between. We thought it would be interesting to add a bit of history into the show.”

An opening night reception will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday. People can meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and celebrate Pride Month.

“One of the most important factors of having an art show like this in a small town is for people identifying as part of the LGBTQ community who are looking for someone to accept them, open up to and know they are welcome to see this show and feel welcomed and supported," Ulm said.

The exhibition will run through June 30.

Studio 659 is free and open to the public.

It's open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, email Studios659@aol.com or visit Studio659.org.

